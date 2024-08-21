Truman's COMPTUEX

240824-N-UQ809-2062 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Aug. 24, 2024) The Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69) sails alongside the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) dyring an ordnance transfer, Aug 24. The Nimitz-class aircraft carriers USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69), and the Ford-class aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) are underway in the Atlantic Ocean for an ordnance transfer between the three ships and the Lewis and Clark-class dry cargo ship USNS William McLean (T-AKE 12). (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Mekhi Manson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.24.2024 Date Posted: 08.25.2024 00:54 Photo ID: 8608885 VIRIN: 240824-N-UQ809-2062 Resolution: 6709x4473 Size: 2.9 MB Location: NORFOLK, US Web Views: 7 Downloads: 1