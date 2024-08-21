Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NORFOLK, UNITED STATES

    08.24.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Matthew Nass 

    USS Harry S Truman

    240824-N-TY639-2342 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Aug. 24, 2024) The Nimitz-class aircraft carriers USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69), left, and USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), middle, and the Ford-class aircraft carrier Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78), right, transit the Atlantic Ocean during an ordnance transfer, Aug. 24. The Nimitz-class aircraft carriers USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69), and the Ford-class aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) are underway in the Atlantic Ocean for an ordnance transfer between the three ships and the Lewis and Clark-class dry cargo ship USNS William McLean (T-AKE 12). (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Matthew Nass)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.24.2024
    Date Posted: 08.25.2024 00:54
    Photo ID: 8608882
    VIRIN: 240824-N-TY639-2342
    Resolution: 5157x3438
    Size: 995.73 KB
    Location: NORFOLK, US
    Web Views: 9
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Truman's COMPTUEX [Image 28 of 28], by PO2 Matthew Nass, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75)
    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)
    Aircraft Carrier
    USN
    USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69)

