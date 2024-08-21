240824-N-TY639-1572 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Aug. 24, 2024) The Nimitz-class aircraft carriers USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), left, and USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69), middle, and the Ford-class aircraft carrier Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78), right, transit the Atlantic Ocean during an ordnance transfer, Aug. 24. The Nimitz-class aircraft carriers USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69), and the Ford-class aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) are underway in the Atlantic Ocean for an ordnance transfer between the three ships and the Lewis and Clark-class dry cargo ship USNS William McLean (T-AKE 12). (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Matthew Nass)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.24.2024 Date Posted: 08.25.2024 00:54 Photo ID: 8608876 VIRIN: 240824-N-TY639-1572 This work, Truman's COMPTUEX [Image 28 of 28], by PO2 Matthew Nass