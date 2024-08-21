Derek Smith Briefs About the Equal Opportunity Program at the Joint Enlisted Leadership Conference

Derek Smith, State Equal Employment Manager, Michigan National Guard Support Services, briefs service members about the Equal Opportunity Program at the Joint Enlisted Leadership Conference, in Detroit, Mich., Aug. 20, 2024. Smith focused on equal opportunity for service members and the importance of respect toward others.



Motor City ’24 is a series of professional development conferences in Detroit constituting a significant investment in the leaders of the Michigan National Guard and the opportunity to network with military and defense leaders from across the globe. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Dana Vermilye)

