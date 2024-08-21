Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Richard Elder Discusses Family Program Benefits at the EANGUS Joint Enlisted Leadership Conference [Image 5 of 5]

    Richard Elder Discusses Family Program Benefits at the EANGUS Joint Enlisted Leadership Conference

    DETROIT, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES

    08.20.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Drake Chandler 

    126th Theater Public Affairs Support Element

    Retired U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Richard Elder, Lead Military and Family Readiness Specialist, Michigan National Guard Support Services, informs the audience of the benefits of National Guard Family Programs at the Joint Enlisted Leadership Conference, in Detroit, Mich., Aug. 20, 2024. Elder mentioned various ways to help families, including financial support, counseling, and preparing for deployment.

    Motor City ’24 is a series of professional development conferences in Detroit constituting a significant investment in the leaders of the Michigan National Guard and the opportunity to network with military and defense leaders from across the globe. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Dana Vermilye)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.20.2024
    Date Posted: 08.24.2024 15:21
    Photo ID: 8608515
    VIRIN: 240820-Z-VL138-3888
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 5.15 MB
    Location: DETROIT, MICHIGAN, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Richard Elder Discusses Family Program Benefits at the EANGUS Joint Enlisted Leadership Conference [Image 5 of 5], by SSG Drake Chandler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Maj. Amanda Strigel Describes Different Military Programs at the Joint Enlisted Leadership Conference
    Derek Smith Briefs About the Equal Opportunity Program at the Joint Enlisted Leadership Conference
    Senior Leaders Hug at the Joint Enlisted Leadership Conference
    Jeffrey Frisby Discusses Professional Development at the EANGUS Joint Enlisted Leadership Conference
    Richard Elder Discusses Family Program Benefits at the EANGUS Joint Enlisted Leadership Conference

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download