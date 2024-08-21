Richard Elder Discusses Family Program Benefits at the EANGUS Joint Enlisted Leadership Conference

Retired U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Richard Elder, Lead Military and Family Readiness Specialist, Michigan National Guard Support Services, informs the audience of the benefits of National Guard Family Programs at the Joint Enlisted Leadership Conference, in Detroit, Mich., Aug. 20, 2024. Elder mentioned various ways to help families, including financial support, counseling, and preparing for deployment.



Motor City ’24 is a series of professional development conferences in Detroit constituting a significant investment in the leaders of the Michigan National Guard and the opportunity to network with military and defense leaders from across the globe. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Dana Vermilye)

Date Taken: 08.20.2024
Location: DETROIT, MICHIGAN, US