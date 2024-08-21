Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Maj. Amanda Strigel Describes Different Military Programs at the Joint Enlisted Leadership Conference [Image 1 of 5]

    Maj. Amanda Strigel Describes Different Military Programs at the Joint Enlisted Leadership Conference

    DETROIT, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES

    08.20.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Drake Chandler 

    126th Theater Public Affairs Support Element

    U.S. Army Maj. Amanda Strigel, J9 Resilience Director for the Michigan National Guard Support Services, describes the different programs that the National Guard offers to military personnel at the Joint Enlisted Leadership Conference in Detroit, Mich., Aug. 20, 2024. The MING family programs help to support military families going through marital problems, post-deployment reintegration, grief counseling, and more.

    Motor City ’24 is a series of professional development conferences in Detroit constituting a significant investment in the leaders of the Michigan National Guard and the opportunity to network with military and defense leaders from across the globe. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Dana Vermilye)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.20.2024
    Date Posted: 08.24.2024 15:21
    Photo ID: 8608499
    VIRIN: 240820-Z-VL138-3606
    Resolution: 4480x6720
    Size: 5.13 MB
    Location: DETROIT, MICHIGAN, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Maj. Amanda Strigel Describes Different Military Programs at the Joint Enlisted Leadership Conference [Image 5 of 5], by SSG Drake Chandler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Maj. Amanda Strigel Describes Different Military Programs at the Joint Enlisted Leadership Conference
    Derek Smith Briefs About the Equal Opportunity Program at the Joint Enlisted Leadership Conference
    Senior Leaders Hug at the Joint Enlisted Leadership Conference
    Jeffrey Frisby Discusses Professional Development at the EANGUS Joint Enlisted Leadership Conference
    Richard Elder Discusses Family Program Benefits at the EANGUS Joint Enlisted Leadership Conference

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Detroit
    EANGUS
    NGAUS
    MotorCity24
    ArsenalOfDemocracy

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download