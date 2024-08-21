Maj. Amanda Strigel Describes Different Military Programs at the Joint Enlisted Leadership Conference

U.S. Army Maj. Amanda Strigel, J9 Resilience Director for the Michigan National Guard Support Services, describes the different programs that the National Guard offers to military personnel at the Joint Enlisted Leadership Conference in Detroit, Mich., Aug. 20, 2024. The MING family programs help to support military families going through marital problems, post-deployment reintegration, grief counseling, and more.
Motor City ’24 is a series of professional development conferences in Detroit constituting a significant investment in the leaders of the Michigan National Guard and the opportunity to network with military and defense leaders from across the globe. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Dana Vermilye)
