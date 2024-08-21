U.S. Air Force Senior Enlisted Advisor Tony Whitehead, National Guard Bureau, right, embraces his colleague retired Master Sgt. Daniel Reilly, President of the Enlisted Association of the National Guard of the United States, at the Joint Enlisted Leadership Conference in Detroit, Mich., Aug. 20, 2024. Whitehead prepared to give his final speech at JELC before retiring.



Motor City ’24 is a series of professional development conferences in Detroit constituting a significant investment in the leaders of the Michigan National Guard and the opportunity to network with military and defense leaders from across the globe. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Dana Vermilye)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.20.2024 Date Posted: 08.24.2024 15:21 Photo ID: 8608506 VIRIN: 240820-Z-VL138-1644 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 3.68 MB Location: DETROIT, MICHIGAN, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Senior Leaders Hug at the Joint Enlisted Leadership Conference [Image 5 of 5], by SSG Drake Chandler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.