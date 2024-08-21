Jeffrey Frisby Discusses Professional Development at the EANGUS Joint Enlisted Leadership Conference

Retired U.S. Army Master Sgt. Jeffrey Frisby, Executive Director for the Enlisted Association of the National Guard of the United States, speaks about the relevancy of professional development at the Joint Enlisted Leadership Conference, in Detroit, Mich., Aug. 20, 2024. Frisby discussed peer mentorship and the value of growing a large network within the National Guard.



Motor City ’24 is a series of professional development conferences in Detroit constituting a significant investment in the leaders of the Michigan National Guard and the opportunity to network with military and defense leaders from across the globe. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Dana Vermilye)

