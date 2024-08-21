Louisiana Air National Guardsmen Cheer for Their State Flag Bearer During the EANGUS All States Banquet

U.S. Air Force First Sgt. Joshua Blossom, left, Chief Master Sgt. Jacquelyn Campbell, and Chief Master Sgt. Mark Stolf, 159th Fighter Wing, Louisiana Air National Guard, cheer for their state flag bearer during the Enlisted Association of the National Guard of the United States All States Banquet in Detroit, Mich., Aug. 19, 2024. The 159th Wing attended the NGAUS banquet for professional development and leader networking.



Motor City ‘24 is a series of professional development conferences in Detroit constituting a significant investment in the leaders of the Michigan National Guard and the opportunity to network with military and defense leaders from across the globe. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Israel Conerly)

