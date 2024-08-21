Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sgt. Devonte Williams Enjoys the EANGUS All States Banquet [Image 1 of 5]

    Sgt. Devonte Williams Enjoys the EANGUS All States Banquet

    DETROIT, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES

    08.19.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Drake Chandler 

    126th Theater Public Affairs Support Element

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Devonte Williams, 127th Wing, Michigan National Guard, enjoys the Enlisted Association of the National Guard of the United States All States Banquet in Detroit, Mich., Aug. 19, 2024. Service members attended the Motor City ‘24 events to network and receive professional development from a wide range of senior leaders.

    Motor City ‘24 is a series of professional development conferences in Detroit constituting a significant investment in the leaders of the Michigan National Guard and the opportunity to network with military and defense leaders from across the globe. (Photo by U.S. Army National Guard Sgt. Israel Conerly)

    Date Taken: 08.19.2024
    Date Posted: 08.24.2024 14:55
    VIRIN: 240819-Z-VL138-3096
    Location: DETROIT, MICHIGAN, US
    TAGS

    Detroit
    EANGUS
    NGAUS
    MotorCity24
    ArsenalOfDemocracy

