Sgt. Devonte Williams Enjoys the EANGUS All States Banquet

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Devonte Williams, 127th Wing, Michigan National Guard, enjoys the Enlisted Association of the National Guard of the United States All States Banquet in Detroit, Mich., Aug. 19, 2024. Service members attended the Motor City ‘24 events to network and receive professional development from a wide range of senior leaders.



Motor City ‘24 is a series of professional development conferences in Detroit constituting a significant investment in the leaders of the Michigan National Guard and the opportunity to network with military and defense leaders from across the globe. (Photo by U.S. Army National Guard Sgt. Israel Conerly)

