Spc. Keshawn Hardy Plays the Trumpet at the EANGUS All States Banquet

U.S. Army Spc. Keshawn Hardy, 73rd Army Band, Virgin Islands National Guard, center, plays the trumpet during the Enlisted Association of the National Guard of the United States All States Banquet in Detroit, Mich., Aug. 19, 2024. Hardy was selected by his commander to provide the 126th Army Band a trumpet player during the EANGUS 53rd annual conference. The Michigan National Guard collaborates with military bands, such as the 73rd Army Band, from across the globe to emphasize the universal language of music.



Motor City ‘24 is a series of professional development conferences in Detroit constituting a significant investment in the leaders of the Michigan National Guard and the opportunity to network with military and defense leaders from across the globe. (Photo by U.S. Army National Guard Sgt. Israel Conerly)

