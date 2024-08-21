Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sgt. Jamel Howard Holds the Delaware State Flag During the EAGNUS All States Banquet [Image 3 of 5]

    Sgt. Jamel Howard Holds the Delaware State Flag During the EAGNUS All States Banquet

    DETROIT, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES

    08.19.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Drake Chandler 

    126th Theater Public Affairs Support Element

    U.S. Army Sgt. Jamel Howard, 126th Aviation Regiment, Delaware Army National Guard, holds the Delaware state flag during the Enlisted Association of the National Guard of the United States All States Banquet in Detroit, Mich., Aug. 19, 2024. Howard was selected to represent the state of Delaware during the EANGUS conference after winning Noncommissioned Officer of the Year and the Delaware Best Warrior Competition.

    Motor City ’24 is a series of professional development conferences in Detroit constituting a significant investment in the leaders of the Michigan National Guard and the opportunity to network with military and defense leaders from across the globe. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Israel Conerly)

