U.S. Army Sgt. Jamel Howard, 126th Aviation Regiment, Delaware Army National Guard, holds the Delaware state flag during the Enlisted Association of the National Guard of the United States All States Banquet in Detroit, Mich., Aug. 19, 2024. Howard was selected to represent the state of Delaware during the EANGUS conference after winning Noncommissioned Officer of the Year and the Delaware Best Warrior Competition.



Motor City ’24 is a series of professional development conferences in Detroit constituting a significant investment in the leaders of the Michigan National Guard and the opportunity to network with military and defense leaders from across the globe. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Israel Conerly)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.19.2024 Date Posted: 08.24.2024 14:55 Photo ID: 8608472 VIRIN: 240819-Z-VL138-6407 Resolution: 3922x4790 Size: 16.66 MB Location: DETROIT, MICHIGAN, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Sgt. Jamel Howard Holds the Delaware State Flag During the EAGNUS All States Banquet [Image 5 of 5], by SSG Drake Chandler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.