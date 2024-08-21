Service Members Carry State Flags at the EANGUS All States Banquet

U.S. Air Force and Army service members carry their state flags during the Enlisted Association of the National Guard of the United States All States Banquet in Detroit, Mich., Aug. 19, 2024. Members from all 50 states and 4 territories represented their respective National Guard units.



Motor City ‘24 is a series of professional development conferences in Detroit constituting a significant investment in the leaders of the Michigan National Guard and the opportunity to network with military and defense leaders from across the globe. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Israel Conerly)

