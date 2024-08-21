Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Service Members Carry State Flags at the EANGUS All States Banquet [Image 2 of 5]

    Service Members Carry State Flags at the EANGUS All States Banquet

    DETROIT, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES

    08.19.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Drake Chandler 

    126th Theater Public Affairs Support Element

    U.S. Air Force and Army service members carry their state flags during the Enlisted Association of the National Guard of the United States All States Banquet in Detroit, Mich., Aug. 19, 2024. Members from all 50 states and 4 territories represented their respective National Guard units.

    Motor City ‘24 is a series of professional development conferences in Detroit constituting a significant investment in the leaders of the Michigan National Guard and the opportunity to network with military and defense leaders from across the globe. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Israel Conerly)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.19.2024
    Date Posted: 08.24.2024 14:55
    Photo ID: 8608470
    VIRIN: 240819-Z-VL138-5664
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 17.37 MB
    Location: DETROIT, MICHIGAN, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Service Members Carry State Flags at the EANGUS All States Banquet [Image 5 of 5], by SSG Drake Chandler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

