KC-135 enables the USAF's air refueling capability

U.S. Air Force Capt. Samuel Parker, a pilot assigned to the 91st Air Refueling Squadron, operates a KC-135 Stratotanker over the southeastern United States Aug. 22, 2024. Pilots operate tanker aircraft and command crews to accomplish air refueling, airlift, training, and other missions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Lauren Cobin)

