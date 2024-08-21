U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Alexander Orr, 91st Air Refueling Squadron operations superintendent and boom operator, watches for hazards during a landing approach at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Aug. 22, 2024. When not performing in-flight refueling, boom operators are responsible for assisting pilots and passengers, as well as storing and securing cargo. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Lauren Cobin)
|Date Taken:
|08.22.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.23.2024 15:45
|Photo ID:
|8607669
|VIRIN:
|240822-F-CC148-1004
|Resolution:
|6677x4451
|Size:
|24.05 MB
|Location:
|TAMPA, FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, KC-135 enables the USAF's air refueling capability [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Lauren Cobin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.