KC-135 enables the USAF's air refueling capability

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Alexander Orr, 91st Air Refueling Squadron operations superintendent and boom operator, watches for hazards during a landing approach at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Aug. 22, 2024. When not performing in-flight refueling, boom operators are responsible for assisting pilots and passengers, as well as storing and securing cargo. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Lauren Cobin)

Date Taken: 08.22.2024
Location: TAMPA, FLORIDA, US