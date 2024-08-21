Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    TAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    08.22.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Lauren Cobin 

    6th Air Refueling Wing

    U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Jace Duckworth, a pilot assigned to the 91st Air Refueling Squadron, poses for a photo near a KC-135 Stratotanker following a flight at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Aug. 22, 2024. The KC-135 enables the USAF's air refueling capability to deliver unrivaled rapid global reach and meaningful maneuver for the Joint Force, allies and partners. Aerial refueling serves as a force multiplier, increasing the speed, range, lethality, flexibility and versatility of combat aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Lauren Cobin)

    This work, KC-135 enables the USAF's air refueling capability [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Lauren Cobin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

