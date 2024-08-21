U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Alexander Abanico, a pilot assigned to the 91st Air Refueling Squadron, operates a KC-135 Stratotanker over the southeastern United States Aug. 22, 2024. Pilots are responsible for operating the aircraft and commanding the crew onboard. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Lauren Cobin)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.22.2024 Date Posted: 08.23.2024 15:45 Photo ID: 8607668 VIRIN: 240822-F-CC148-1003 Resolution: 8256x5160 Size: 25.95 MB Location: TAMPA, FLORIDA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, KC-135 enables the USAF's air refueling capability [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Lauren Cobin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.