KC-135 enables the USAF's air refueling capability

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Korbin McNeill, a boom operator assigned to the 91st Air Refueling Squadron, speaks with crewmembers during a flight over the southeastern United States Aug. 22, 2024. When not performing in-flight refueling, boom operators are responsible for assisting pilots and passengers, as well as storing and securing cargo. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Lauren Cobin)

