    KC-135 enables the USAF's air refueling capability [Image 2 of 7]

    KC-135 enables the USAF's air refueling capability

    TAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    08.22.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Lauren Cobin 

    6th Air Refueling Wing

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Korbin McNeill, a boom operator assigned to the 91st Air Refueling Squadron, speaks with crewmembers during a flight over the southeastern United States Aug. 22, 2024. When not performing in-flight refueling, boom operators are responsible for assisting pilots and passengers, as well as storing and securing cargo. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Lauren Cobin)

    Date Taken: 08.22.2024
    Date Posted: 08.23.2024 15:45
    Location: TAMPA, FLORIDA, US
    KC-135 Stratotanker
    Air Mobility Command
    boom operator
    mobility Airmen
    in-flight refueling
    rapid gloabl mobility

