U.S. Air Force Capt. Samuel Parker, left, and 1st Lt. Alexander Abanico, right, pilots assigned to the 91st Air Refueling Squadron, operate a KC-135 Stratotanker over the southeastern United States Aug. 22, 2024. The KC-135 enables the USAF's air refueling capability to deliver unrivaled rapid global reach and meaningful maneuver for the Joint Force, Allies and partners. Aerial refueling serves as a force multiplier, increasing the speed, range, lethality, flexibility and versatility of combat aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Lauren Cobin)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.22.2024 Date Posted: 08.23.2024 15:45 Photo ID: 8607670 VIRIN: 240822-F-CC148-1001 Resolution: 7795x4872 Size: 29.14 MB Location: TAMPA, FLORIDA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, KC-135 enables the USAF's air refueling capability [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Lauren Cobin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.