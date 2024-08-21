U.S. Air Force Capt. Samuel Parker, left, and 1st Lt. Alexander Abanico, right, pilots assigned to the 91st Air Refueling Squadron, operate a KC-135 Stratotanker over the southeastern United States Aug. 22, 2024. The KC-135 enables the USAF's air refueling capability to deliver unrivaled rapid global reach and meaningful maneuver for the Joint Force, Allies and partners. Aerial refueling serves as a force multiplier, increasing the speed, range, lethality, flexibility and versatility of combat aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Lauren Cobin)
|Date Taken:
|08.22.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.23.2024 15:45
|Photo ID:
|8607670
|VIRIN:
|240822-F-CC148-1001
|Resolution:
|7795x4872
|Size:
|29.14 MB
|Location:
|TAMPA, FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, KC-135 enables the USAF's air refueling capability [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Lauren Cobin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.