588th BEB conducts engineer qualification tables

U.S. Army Lt. Col. Benjamin Washkowiak, the commander of 588th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, presents Sgt. Lavon Maloata, a team leader assigned to 588th BEB, 3rd ABCT, 4ID, with a battalion coin for her outstanding performance while leading the support by fire line units during engineer qualification tables IV and V at Drawsko Combat Training Center, Poland, Aug. 9, 2024. Maloata successfully executed the mission by keeping a sustained rate of fire on the enemy while an adjacent squad breached the wire obstacle. 3rd ABCT, 4th ID is among other units assigned to the 1st Cavalry Division, proudly working alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America's forward-deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army photos by 2nd Lt. Adam Balawi)

