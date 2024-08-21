588th BEB conducts engineer qualification tables

U.S. Army soldiers assigned to 588th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, use a flare to notify adjacent units that the breach has been opened and it is ready for utilization by maneuver units during engineer qualification tables IV and V at Drawsko Combat Training Center, Poland, Aug. 09, 2024. Engineer qualification tables include demonstrating the ability to successfully breach a wire obstacle using bangalores and a minefield using the armored breaching vehicle. 3rd ABCT, 4th ID is among other units assigned to the 1st Cavalry Division, proudly working alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America's forward-deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army photos by 1st Lt. Sawyer Phillips)

