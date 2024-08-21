Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    588th BEB conducts engineer qualification tables [Image 2 of 7]

    588th BEB conducts engineer qualification tables

    DRAWSKO POMORSKIE, POLAND

    08.09.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division

    U.S. Army soldiers assigned to 588th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, use a flare to notify adjacent units that the breach has been opened and it is ready for utilization by maneuver units during engineer qualification tables IV and V at Drawsko Combat Training Center, Poland, Aug. 09, 2024. Engineer qualification tables include demonstrating the ability to successfully breach a wire obstacle using bangalores and a minefield using the armored breaching vehicle. 3rd ABCT, 4th ID is among other units assigned to the 1st Cavalry Division, proudly working alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America's forward-deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army photos by 1st Lt. Sawyer Phillips)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.09.2024
    Date Posted: 08.23.2024 04:51
    Photo ID: 8606103
    VIRIN: 240809-A-MW025-5050
    Resolution: 1234x1386
    Size: 231.21 KB
    Location: DRAWSKO POMORSKIE, PL
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 588th BEB conducts engineer qualification tables [Image 7 of 7], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    588th BEB conducts engineer qualification tables
    588th BEB conducts engineer qualification tables
    588th BEB conducts engineer qualification tables
    588th BEB conducts engineer qualification tables
    588th BEB conducts engineer qualification tables
    588th BEB conducts engineer qualification tables
    588th BEB conducts engineer qualification tables

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    EUCOM
    VCorps
    StrongerTogether

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download