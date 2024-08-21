588th BEB conducts engineer qualification tables

U.S. Army Pfc. Stephen Darlington, a breach squad member assigned to 588th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, launches a smoke grenade to provide concealment of the unit breaching a simulated enemy wire obstacle during engineer qualification tables IV and V at Drawsko Combat Training Center, Poland, Aug. 09, 2024. Engineer qualification tables include demonstrating the ability to successfully breach a wire obstacle using bangalores and the ability to breach a minefield using the armored breaching vehicle. 3rd ABCT, 4th ID is among other units assigned to the 1st Cavalry Division, proudly working alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America's forward-deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army photos by 2nd Lt. Adam Balawi)

