U.S. Army soldiers assigned to 588th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, dismount their Bradley Fighting Vehicle and provide security for their support by fire team enroute to a training breach site during a training exercise at Drawsko Combat Training Center, Poland, Aug. 9, 2024. Engineer qualification tables IV and V include demonstrating the ability to successfully breach a wire obstacle using bangalores and the ability to breach a minefield using the armored breaching vehicle. 3rd ABCT, 4th ID is among other units assigned to the 1st Cavalry Division, proudly working alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America's forward-deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army photos by 2nd Lt. Adam Balawi)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.09.2024 Date Posted: 08.23.2024 04:52 Photo ID: 8606102 VIRIN: 240809-A-MW025-8152 Resolution: 1208x1338 Size: 557.36 KB Location: DRAWSKO POMORSKIE, PL Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 588th BEB conducts engineer qualification tables [Image 7 of 7], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.