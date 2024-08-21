588th BEB conducts engineer qualification tables

U.S. Army Pfc. Jaremie Ogden, a team leader, and Sgt. 1st Class Scott Kelly, a platoon sergeant assigned to 588th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, throw a grapnel to check for landmines and clear a footpath to the breach site during engineer qualification tables IV and V at Drawsko Combat Training Center, Poland, Aug. 9, 2024. Engineer qualification tables include demonstrating the ability to successfully breach a wire obstacle using bangalores and the ability to breach a minefield using the armored breaching vehicle. 3rd ABCT, 4th ID is among other units assigned to the 1st Cavalry Division, proudly working alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America's forward-deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army photos by 2nd Lt. Adam Balawi)

