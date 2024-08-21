U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Tristan Sargentmarrow, a squad leader, alongside Pfc. Stephen Darlington, a breach squad member, and Pfc. Jaremie Ogden, a team leader assigned to 588th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, wait for a smoke grenade to create concealment for their upcoming movement during engineer qualification tables IV and V at Drawsko Combat Training Center, Poland, Aug. 09, 2024. Engineer qualification tables include demonstrating the ability to successfully breach a wire obstacle using bangalores and the ability to breach a minefield using the armored breaching vehicle. 3rd ABCT, 4th ID is among other units assigned to the 1st Cavalry Division, proudly working alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America's forward-deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army photos by 2nd Lt. Adam Balawi)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.09.2024 Date Posted: 08.23.2024 04:49 Photo ID: 8606107 VIRIN: 240809-A-MW025-7754 Resolution: 1228x1588 Size: 955.78 KB Location: DRAWSKO POMORSKIE, PL Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 588th BEB conducts engineer qualification tables [Image 7 of 7], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.