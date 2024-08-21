Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    588th BEB conducts engineer qualification tables [Image 6 of 7]

    588th BEB conducts engineer qualification tables

    DRAWSKO POMORSKIE, POLAND

    08.09.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division

    U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Tristan Sargentmarrow, a squad leader, alongside Pfc. Stephen Darlington, a breach squad member, and Pfc. Jaremie Ogden, a team leader assigned to 588th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, wait for a smoke grenade to create concealment for their upcoming movement during engineer qualification tables IV and V at Drawsko Combat Training Center, Poland, Aug. 09, 2024. Engineer qualification tables include demonstrating the ability to successfully breach a wire obstacle using bangalores and the ability to breach a minefield using the armored breaching vehicle. 3rd ABCT, 4th ID is among other units assigned to the 1st Cavalry Division, proudly working alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America's forward-deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army photos by 2nd Lt. Adam Balawi)

