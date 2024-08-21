Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fond Farewell to F-15C A5095 [Image 9 of 11]

    Fond Farewell to F-15C A5095

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    08.15.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Melany Bermudez 

    18th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Nicolas Stillman, 18th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron assistant dedicated crew chief, conducts pre-flight checks on an F-15C Eagle, assigned to the 67th Fighter Squadron, before its final flight and retirement at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Aug. 15, 2024. The final flight is an Air Force tradition celebrating the aircraft’s departure from a unit or the last time the aircraft will fly. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Melany Bermudez)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.15.2024
    Date Posted: 08.23.2024 03:26
    Photo ID: 8605969
    VIRIN: 240815-F-BK586-1547
    Resolution: 6802x4535
    Size: 1.06 MB
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fond Farewell to F-15C A5095 [Image 11 of 11], by A1C Melany Bermudez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

