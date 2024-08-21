A U.S. Air Force F-15C Eagle, assigned to the 67th Fighter Squadron, runs pre-flight procedures before its final flight and retirement at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Aug. 15, 2024. The Eagles’ many years of air superiority were achieved through a mixture of unprecedented maneuverability and acceleration, range, weapons and avionics. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Melany Bermudez)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.15.2024 Date Posted: 08.23.2024 03:26 Photo ID: 8605970 VIRIN: 240815-F-BK586-1195 Resolution: 8213x5475 Size: 1.89 MB Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Fond Farewell to F-15C A5095 [Image 11 of 11], by A1C Melany Bermudez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.