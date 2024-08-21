Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fond Farewell to F-15C A5095 [Image 10 of 11]

    Fond Farewell to F-15C A5095

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    08.15.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Melany Bermudez 

    18th Wing

    A U.S. Air Force F-15C Eagle, assigned to the 67th Fighter Squadron, runs pre-flight procedures before its final flight and retirement at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Aug. 15, 2024. The Eagles’ many years of air superiority were achieved through a mixture of unprecedented maneuverability and acceleration, range, weapons and avionics. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Melany Bermudez)

    Date Taken: 08.15.2024
    Date Posted: 08.23.2024 03:26
    Photo ID: 8605970
    VIRIN: 240815-F-BK586-1195
    Resolution: 8213x5475
    Size: 1.89 MB
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
    Fond Farewell to F-15C A5095

    PACAF
    Kadena Air Base
    18th wing
    USPACOM
    Indo-PACOM

