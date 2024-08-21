U.S. Air Force Maj. Peter Gawor, 67th Fighter Squadron director of operations, prepares for F-15C Eagle A5095’s final flight and retirement at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Aug. 15, 2024. The Eagles’ many years of air superiority were achieved through a mixture of unprecedented maneuverability and acceleration, range, weapons and avionics. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Melany Bermudez)
|Date Taken:
|08.15.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.23.2024 03:26
|Photo ID:
|8605967
|VIRIN:
|240815-F-BK586-1398
|Resolution:
|7650x5100
|Size:
|1.71 MB
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Fond Farewell to F-15C A5095 [Image 11 of 11], by A1C Melany Bermudez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
