U.S. Air Force Maj. Peter Gawor, 67th Fighter Squadron director of operations, prepares for F-15C Eagle A5095’s final flight and retirement at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Aug. 15, 2024. The Eagles’ many years of air superiority were achieved through a mixture of unprecedented maneuverability and acceleration, range, weapons and avionics. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Melany Bermudez)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.15.2024 Date Posted: 08.23.2024 03:26 Photo ID: 8605967 VIRIN: 240815-F-BK586-1398 Resolution: 7650x5100 Size: 1.71 MB Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Fond Farewell to F-15C A5095 [Image 11 of 11], by A1C Melany Bermudez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.