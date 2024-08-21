Fond Farewell to F-15C A5095

U.S. Air Force Maj. Peter Gawor, left, 67th Fighter Squadron director of operations, fist bumps Senior Airman Nicolas Stillman, 18th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron assistant dedicated crew chief, at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Aug. 15, 2024. As part of its modernization plan, the U.S. Air Force is enabling Kadena to increase its combat capabilities with F-15EX Eagle lls, while maintaining a rotational presence with the phased withdrawal of the F-15 C/Ds. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Melany Bermudez)

