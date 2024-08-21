Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fond Farewell to F-15C A5095 [Image 8 of 11]

    Fond Farewell to F-15C A5095

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    08.15.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Melany Bermudez 

    18th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Peter Gawor, left, 67th Fighter Squadron director of operations, fist bumps Senior Airman Nicolas Stillman, 18th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron assistant dedicated crew chief, at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Aug. 15, 2024. As part of its modernization plan, the U.S. Air Force is enabling Kadena to increase its combat capabilities with F-15EX Eagle lls, while maintaining a rotational presence with the phased withdrawal of the F-15 C/Ds. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Melany Bermudez)

    Date Taken: 08.15.2024
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
    PACAF
    Kadena Air Base
    18th wing
    USPACOM
    Indo-PACOM

