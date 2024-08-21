Fond Farewell to F-15C A5095

KADENA AIR BASE, Japan – Crew chiefs and pilots with the 18th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron and 67th Fighter Squadron organized a final flight for F-15C Eagle A5095 on Aug. 15, 2024.



The final flight is an Air Force tradition celebrating the aircraft’s departure from a unit or the last time the aircraft will fly. A5095 was slated for demilitarization the day after its final flight. Symbolizing the end of an era for the mighty F-15C Eagles in Kadena.



As part of its modernization plan, the U.S. Air Force is enabling Kadena to increase its combat capabilities with F-15EX Eagle IIs, while maintaining a rotational presence with the phased withdrawal of the F-15 C/Ds. The F-15C A5095 will be taken apart for disposal which further symbolizes the end of an era.



“It's purely a dominant aircraft with 104 wins and zero losses,” U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Clark Pacay, 18th AMXS dedicated crew chief assigned to A5095 said. “To me, the F-15C means a long history of tradition with an undying legacy.“



The F-15C is an all-weather maneuverable tactical fighter designed to permit the Air Force to gain and maintain air supremacy over the battlefield.The Eagle’s air superiority is achieved through a mixture of unprecedented acceleration, range, weapons and avionics.



“The Air Force placed that aircraft specifically in Kadena. It's actually the tip of the spear with relation to the threats we have around us. It has helped support us in that concept of air superiority,” said U.S. Air Force Maj. Peter Gawor, 67th Fighter Squadron director of operations and pilot for A5095’s final flight.



Kadena serves as a hub for airpower in the Pacific, ensuring readiness to project force capabilities and provide support to regional allies and partners when called upon.



“The maintainers and pilots that work on this aircraft day in and day out, especially with the 18 AMXS's mission to provide tactically, technically disciplined and proficient Airmen so that our pilots can be the professional and dominant pilots that they are,” said Pacay. “I believe that's what makes us so formidable.”



Both crew chiefs assigned to A5095 expressed what it means to have their name printed on the side of the F-15C.



“It is a sense of pride, it makes you feel like what you're doing is more important,” said U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Tyler Lewis, 18th AMXS assistant dedicated crew chief assigned to A5095.



“Having a name on aircraft 5095 or just the F-15 in general, it holds a great value, a sense of pride when you work on the jet, knowing that the Eagle that you put in the air is solely your responsibility and your work,” said Pacay. “To have your jet come back, complete its mission with your pilot's safe return, it means a lot to be a part of the Air Force's mission.”



As the sun sets for the F-15C in Kadena, the Department of Defense has selected the F-15EX Eagle II to continue the legacy of maintaining air superiority in Kadena. The Eagle II shares similarity with the F-15C, however, several upgrades have been made to enhance its multi-mission capability along with its air-to-air defense.



“The capabilities of the F-15EX are definitely going to benefit Team Kadena and the Indo-Pacific region. I bid farewell to Aircraft 5095 and a warm welcome to the inbound F-15EXs,” said Pacay.



Gawor said the F-15C is the only aircraft he's ever known, but he will apply that experience into the new aircraft and the new culture of pilots that come with it. He added that the arrival of the new F-15EXs to Kadena will help Kadena maintain air superiority in the area of responsibility.



In recognition of the U.S. Air Force F-15C Eagle’s legacy, Staff Sgt. Pacay said, “Although the F-15Cs are leaving Kadena, it’s not the end of an era for the Eagles. That tradition will be carried on by the F-15EX.”

