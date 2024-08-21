Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fond Farewell to F-15C A5095 [Image 6 of 11]

    Fond Farewell to F-15C A5095

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    08.15.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Melany Bermudez 

    18th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airman Tyler Krueger, 18th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron assistant dedicated crew chief, marshals an F-15C Eagle before its final flight and retirement at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Aug. 15, 2024. Kadena serves as a hub for airpower in the Pacific, ensuring readiness to project force capabilities and provide support to regional allies and partners when called upon. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Melany Bermudez)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.15.2024
    Date Posted: 08.23.2024 03:26
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
