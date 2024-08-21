Fond Farewell to F-15C A5095

U.S. Air Force Airman Tyler Krueger, 18th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron assistant dedicated crew chief, marshals an F-15C Eagle before its final flight and retirement at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Aug. 15, 2024. Kadena serves as a hub for airpower in the Pacific, ensuring readiness to project force capabilities and provide support to regional allies and partners when called upon. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Melany Bermudez)

