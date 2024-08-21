240816-A-ZN169-1108

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    FORT JACKSON, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    08.16.2024

    Photo by Robert Timmons 

    Fort Jackson Public Affairs Office

    Sgt. Mia Holmes-McCalla, with Headquarters Support Company, steps through an arch and crossed sabers into the Noncommissioned Officer Corps, during a ceremony held at the 1917 Club, Aug. 16, 2024.

    Date Taken: 08.16.2024
    FORT JACKSON, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
    Post welcomes 14 into the NCO Corps

