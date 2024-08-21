Sgt. Mia Holmes-McCalla, with Headquarters Support Company, steps through an arch and crossed sabers into the Noncommissioned Officer Corps, during a ceremony held at the 1917 Club, Aug. 16, 2024.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.16.2024 Date Posted: 08.22.2024 09:03 Photo ID: 8604303 VIRIN: 240816-A-ZN169-1108 Resolution: 3587x2557 Size: 807.84 KB Location: FORT JACKSON, SOUTH CAROLINA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 240816-A-ZN169-1108 [Image 8 of 8], by Robert Timmons, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.