Date Taken: 08.16.2024 Date Posted: 08.22.2024 09:03 Photo ID: 8604298 VIRIN: 240816-A-ZN169-1030 Resolution: 4176x2784 Size: 925.99 KB Location: FORT JACKSON, SOUTH CAROLINA, US

Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, 240816-A-ZN169-1030 [Image 8 of 8], by Robert Timmons, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.