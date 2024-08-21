Sgt. 1st Class Jacklyn Lopez, assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, stands with a saber ready to cross sabers with another noncommissioned officer during a NCO Corps induction ceremony held Aug. 1, 2024. Fourteen NCOs would cross under and arch and under the crossed sabers as they stepped into the NCO Corps.
|Date Taken:
|08.16.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.22.2024 09:03
|Photo ID:
|8604302
|VIRIN:
|240816-A-ZN169-1087
|Resolution:
|1688x2741
|Size:
|455.18 KB
|Location:
|FORT JACKSON, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 240816-A-ZN169-1087 [Image 8 of 8], by Robert Timmons, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Post welcomes 14 into the NCO Corps
No keywords found.