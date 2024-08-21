Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    240816-A-ZN169-1087 [Image 7 of 8]

    240816-A-ZN169-1087

    FORT JACKSON, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    08.16.2024

    Photo by Robert Timmons 

    Fort Jackson Public Affairs Office

    Sgt. 1st Class Jacklyn Lopez, assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, stands with a saber ready to cross sabers with another noncommissioned officer during a NCO Corps induction ceremony held Aug. 1, 2024. Fourteen NCOs would cross under and arch and under the crossed sabers as they stepped into the NCO Corps.

    Date Taken: 08.16.2024
    Date Posted: 08.22.2024 09:03
    Photo ID: 8604302
    VIRIN: 240816-A-ZN169-1087
    Resolution: 1688x2741
    Size: 455.18 KB
    Location: FORT JACKSON, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
    Post welcomes 14 into the NCO Corps

    Fort Jackson
    NCO Induction Ceremony
    IMCOM
    TRADOC

