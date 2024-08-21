First Sgt. Lisa Bishop, senior enlisted leader with Headquarters Support Company, stands behind the a candle she just lit during a noncommissioned officer induction ceremony held Aug. 16, 2024 at the 1917 Club.
|Date Taken:
|08.16.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.22.2024 09:03
|Photo ID:
|8604297
|VIRIN:
|240816-A-ZN169-1029
|Resolution:
|6192x4128
|Size:
|2.68 MB
|Location:
|FORT JACKSON, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 240816-A-ZN169-1029 [Image 8 of 8], by Robert Timmons, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Post welcomes 14 into the NCO Corps
No keywords found.