240816-A-ZN169-1039

    FORT JACKSON, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    08.16.2024

    Photo by Robert Timmons 

    Fort Jackson Public Affairs Office

    Retired Master Sgt. Cedric King, speaks to 14 noncommissioend officers as they await induction into the NCO Corps during a ceremony held at the 1917 Club at Fort Jackson, Aug. 16, 2024.

    Post welcomes 14 into the NCO Corps

