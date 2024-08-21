240816-A-ZN169-1080

A group of sergeants recite the Noncommissioned Officer Creed during a ceremony inducting them into the NCO Corps, Aug. 16, 2024. Fourteen NCOs were inducted into the NCO Corps in the ceremony held at Fort Jackson's 1917 Club.

