A group of sergeants recite the Noncommissioned Officer Creed during a ceremony inducting them into the NCO Corps, Aug. 16, 2024. Fourteen NCOs were inducted into the NCO Corps in the ceremony held at Fort Jackson's 1917 Club.
|Date Taken:
|08.16.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.22.2024 09:03
|Photo ID:
|8604301
|VIRIN:
|240816-A-ZN169-1080
|Resolution:
|3638x2784
|Size:
|617.69 KB
|Location:
|FORT JACKSON, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 240816-A-ZN169-1080 [Image 8 of 8], by Robert Timmons, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Post welcomes 14 into the NCO Corps
