    240816-A-ZN169-1080 [Image 6 of 8]

    240816-A-ZN169-1080

    FORT JACKSON, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    08.16.2024

    Photo by Robert Timmons 

    Fort Jackson Public Affairs Office

    A group of sergeants recite the Noncommissioned Officer Creed during a ceremony inducting them into the NCO Corps, Aug. 16, 2024. Fourteen NCOs were inducted into the NCO Corps in the ceremony held at Fort Jackson's 1917 Club.

    Post welcomes 14 into the NCO Corps

    Fort Jackson
    NCO Induction Ceremony
    IMCOM
    TRADOC

