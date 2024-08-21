LRC Stuttgart provides transportation support to visiting U.S. Paralympics Swimming Team

U.S. Army Garrison Stuttgart community members line up outside Panzer Hotel Aug. 17 to greet the U.S. Paralympics Swimming Team. The Paralympic team visited the USAG Garrison Stuttgart community Aug. 17-23 before departing for Paris to compete in the 2024 Paralympics Games, and Logistics Readiness Center Stuttgart provided the transportation support they needed during their visit. (Photo by Balima Sehra, USAG Stuttgart PAO)

Date Taken: 08.22.2024 Date Posted: 08.22.2024 Location: STUTTGART, BADEN-WURTTEMBERG, DE