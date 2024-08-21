Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    LRC Stuttgart provides transportation support to visiting U.S. Paralympics Swimming Team [Image 5 of 5]

    LRC Stuttgart provides transportation support to visiting U.S. Paralympics Swimming Team

    STUTTGART, BADEN-WURTTEMBERG, GERMANY

    08.22.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    405th Army Field Support Brigade - Europe & Africa

    U.S. Army Garrison Stuttgart community members line up outside Panzer Hotel Aug. 17 to greet the U.S. Paralympics Swimming Team. The Paralympic team visited the USAG Garrison Stuttgart community Aug. 17-23 before departing for Paris to compete in the 2024 Paralympics Games, and Logistics Readiness Center Stuttgart provided the transportation support they needed during their visit. (Photo by Balima Sehra, USAG Stuttgart PAO)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.22.2024
    Date Posted: 08.22.2024 05:53
    Photo ID: 8604103
    VIRIN: 240822-A-SM279-6674
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 12 MB
    Location: STUTTGART, BADEN-WURTTEMBERG, DE
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, LRC Stuttgart provides transportation support to visiting U.S. Paralympics Swimming Team [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    LRC Stuttgart provides transportation support to visiting U.S. Paralympics Swimming Team
    LRC Stuttgart provides transportation support to visiting U.S. Paralympics Swimming Team
    LRC Stuttgart provides transportation support to visiting U.S. Paralympics Swimming Team
    LRC Stuttgart provides transportation support to visiting U.S. Paralympics Swimming Team
    LRC Stuttgart provides transportation support to visiting U.S. Paralympics Swimming Team

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    LRC Stuttgart provides transportation support to visiting U.S. Paralympics Swimming Team

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Paralympics
    USArmy
    StrongerTogether
    target_news_europe
    SupportTheWarrior
    BeAllYouCanBe

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download