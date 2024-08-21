LRC Stuttgart provides transportation support to visiting U.S. Paralympics Swimming Team

Courtesy Photo | U.S. Army Garrison Stuttgart community members line up outside Panzer Hotel Aug. 17 to...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | U.S. Army Garrison Stuttgart community members line up outside Panzer Hotel Aug. 17 to greet the U.S. Paralympics Swimming Team. The Paralympic team visited the USAG Garrison Stuttgart community Aug. 17-23 before departing for Paris to compete in the 2024 Paralympics Games, and Logistics Readiness Center Stuttgart provided the transportation support they needed during their visit. (Photo by Balima Sehra, USAG Stuttgart PAO) see less | View Image Page

STUTTGART, Germany – When the U.S. Paralympics Swimming Team visited the U.S. Army Garrison Stuttgart community Aug. 17-23 before departing for Paris to compete in the 2024 Paralympics Games, they were welcomed by cheering crowds and wave pools of excitement.



Charged with transporting the Paralympic team from one location to another each day was the highly capable team from the 405th Army Field Support Brigade’s Logistics Readiness Center Stuttgart.



LRC Stuttgart provided one 44 passenger bus and driver to transport the special guests during their visit as well as a cargo van and driver to move all their luggage and support equipment during their nearly week-long visit.



From their arrival and pickup at the Stuttgart airport on day one until their final departure enroute to Paris, LRC Stuttgart successfully transported the world-class athletes to multiple locations on and off USAG Stuttgart installations during their visit.



This included trips to and from their hotel and the on-post German canteen where they were served breakfast and dinner each day as well as multiple trips to an off-installation swimming pool in the Stuttgart area for training, a special dinner downtown one evening, and a community meet and greet at the on-post Main Exchange on Panzer Kaserne Aug. 21.



At the Main Exchange, five members from the U.S. Paralympics Swimming Team were greeted and welcomed by the director of LRC Stuttgart, DJ Jackson. He presented them with personalized LRC Stuttgart coins of excellence and wished them the best at the upcoming Paralympics competition in Paris.



Recognized by Jackson were McKenzie Coan, Jamal Hill, David Abrahams and Lizzy Smith as well as Sgt. 1st Class Elizabeth Marks. Marks, who received severe injuries while deployed to Iraq in 2010, joined the U.S. Army World Class Athlete Program in 2012. She won four gold medals at the 2016 Invictus Games and a gold medal at the 2016 Summer Paralympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, among many other medals, awards and distinctions.



Also during their visit, the paralympic team toured the Ritter Sport factory and museum complex in Waldenbuch, Germany, just down the road from Panzer Kaserne. LRC Stuttgart provided the transportation to and from the famous German chocolate factory.



“It was a great honor for LRC Stuttgart to help with the required transportation support of the U.S. Paralympics Swimming Team during their nearly week-long visit to our community,” said Jackson. “Our transportation team did an outstanding job helping move the American athletes in and around the Stuttgart area this week.”



"For me and for all of us, it was a proud moment supporting these red, white and blue, star-spangled athletes," Jackson said. “This is actually my second time doing this. When I was the chief of supply and services at LRC Benning, we sponsored the Olympic Shooting Team with their competition uniforms, and I was honored to meet them and be recognized by them for our support.”



LRC Stuttgart is one of eight LRCs under the command and control of the 405th AFSB. LRCs execute installation logistics support and services to include supply, maintenance, and transportation as well as clothing issue facility operations, hazardous material management, personal property and household goods, passenger travel, non-tactical vehicle and garrison equipment management, and property book operations. When it comes to providing day-to-day installation services, LRC Stuttgart directs, manages and coordinates a variety of operations and activities in support of USAG Stuttgart.



LRC Stuttgart reports to the 405th AFSB, which is assigned to U.S. Army Sustainment Command and headquartered in Kaiserslautern, Germany. The brigade provides materiel enterprise support to U.S. Forces throughout Europe and Africa – providing theater sustainment logistics; synchronizing acquisition, logistics and technology; and leveraging U.S. Army Materiel Command’s materiel enterprise to support joint forces. For more information on the 405th AFSB, visit the official website at www.afsbeurope.army.mil and the official Facebook site at www.facebook.com/405thAFSB.