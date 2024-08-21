LRC Stuttgart provides transportation support to visiting U.S. Paralympics Swimming Team

The director of Logistics Readiness Center Stuttgart, DJ Jackson, presents a personalized LRC Stuttgart coin of excellence to Sgt. 1st Class Elizabeth Marks at the Panzer Main Exchange Aug. 21. Marks, a member of the U.S. Army World Class Athlete Program and a Paralympian, has won multiple gold medals. LRC Stuttgart provided transportation support to Marks and her fellow Paralympians during their week-long visit to U.S. Army Garrison Stuttgart. (U.S. Army courtesy photo)
|Date Taken:
|08.22.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.22.2024 05:53
|Photo ID:
|8604101
|VIRIN:
|240822-A-SM279-9009
|Resolution:
|2534x3328
|Size:
|1.31 MB
|Location:
|STUTTGART, BADEN-WURTTEMBERG, DE
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
