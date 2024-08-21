Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    LRC Stuttgart provides transportation support to visiting U.S. Paralympics Swimming Team [Image 2 of 5]

    LRC Stuttgart provides transportation support to visiting U.S. Paralympics Swimming Team

    STUTTGART, BADEN-WURTTEMBERG, GERMANY

    08.22.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    405th Army Field Support Brigade - Europe & Africa

    Paralympian Jamal Hill is greeted by Logistics Readiness Center Stuttgart Director DJ Jackson at the Panzer Main Exchange Aug. 21. Hill is a bronze medalist in the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games and will compete in 2024 Paralympics Games in Paris next week. LRC Stuttgart provided the transportation support for Hill and his fellow Paralympians during their week-long visit to U.S. Army Garrison Stuttgart. (U.S. Army courtesy photo)

