LRC Stuttgart provides transportation support to visiting U.S. Paralympics Swimming Team

Paralympian Jamal Hill is greeted by Logistics Readiness Center Stuttgart Director DJ Jackson at the Panzer Main Exchange Aug. 21. Hill is a bronze medalist in the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games and will compete in 2024 Paralympics Games in Paris next week. LRC Stuttgart provided the transportation support for Hill and his fellow Paralympians during their week-long visit to U.S. Army Garrison Stuttgart. (U.S. Army courtesy photo)

