The U.S. Paralympics Swimming Team poses for a photo at the Ritter Sport factory and museum complex in Waldenbuch, Germany. The Paralympic team visited the U.S. Army Garrison Stuttgart community Aug. 17-23 before departing for Paris to compete in the 2024 Paralympics Games, and Logistics Readiness Center Stuttgart provided the transportation support they needed during their visit. (Photo by Balima Sehra, USAG Stuttgart PAO)
|Date Taken:
|08.22.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.22.2024 05:53
|Photo ID:
|8604102
|VIRIN:
|240822-A-SM279-2655
|Resolution:
|4552x2712
|Size:
|2.1 MB
|Location:
|STUTTGART, BADEN-WURTTEMBERG, DE
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, LRC Stuttgart provides transportation support to visiting U.S. Paralympics Swimming Team [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LRC Stuttgart provides transportation support to visiting U.S. Paralympics Swimming Team
No keywords found.