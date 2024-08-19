Propulsion flight ensures mission readiness

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Jance Renteria, left, 35th Maintenance Squadron quality assurance inspector, and Tech. Sgt. William Beikler, 35th MXS propulsion flight centralized repair facility technician, inventory tools in the support section at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Aug. 16, 2024. The propulsion flight ensures that aircraft engines are mission ready for flight operations to deliver airpower anytime, anywhere. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Patrick Boyle)