Propulsion flight ensures mission readiness

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Matthew Pendergast, left, and Staff Sgt. Kaleb Collins, 35th Maintenance Squadron propulsion flight centralized repair facility journeymen, install a high-pressure turbine rotor runout gauge on an F-16 Fighting Falcon engine at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Aug. 16, 2024. The 35th Fighter Wing projects air combat power and ensures a free and open Indo-Pacific through the reliability of F-16 engines, ensured by the work of the propulsion flight. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Patrick Boyle)

