    Propulsion flight ensures mission readiness [Image 3 of 5]

    Propulsion flight ensures mission readiness

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    08.16.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Patrick Boyle 

    35th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Matthew Pendergast, left, and Staff Sgt. Kaleb Collins, 35th Maintenance Squadron propulsion flight centralized repair facility journeymen, install a high-pressure turbine rotor runout gauge on an F-16 Fighting Falcon engine at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Aug. 16, 2024. The 35th Fighter Wing projects air combat power and ensures a free and open Indo-Pacific through the reliability of F-16 engines, ensured by the work of the propulsion flight. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Patrick Boyle)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.16.2024
    Date Posted: 08.21.2024 19:58
    Photo ID: 8603790
    VIRIN: 240816-F-EP621-1057
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 22.57 MB
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Propulsion flight ensures mission readiness [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Patrick Boyle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    F-16
    Engines
    Propulsion
    Maintenance
    Air Power
    Air Combat

