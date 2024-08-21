Propulsion flight ensures mission readiness

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Micheal Schmidt, 35th Maintenance Squadron propulsion flight centralized repair facility journeyman, conducts a final inspection on an F110-GE-129 PACER engine at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Aug. 16, 2024. F-16 Fighting Falcon engines are routinely inspected to ensure optimal performance, reliability, and safety in aircraft operations to maintain operational readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Patrick Boyle)

