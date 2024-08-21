Propulsion flight ensures mission readiness

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    08.16.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Patrick Boyle 

    35th Fighter Wing

    A U.S. Air Force Airman assigned to the 35th Maintenance Squadron propulsion flight centralized repair facility installs clamps onto fuel nozzle manifolds on an F-16 Fighting Falcon engine at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Aug. 16, 2024. The propulsion flight is responsible for rebuilding, repairing and performing preventative maintenance on engines, ensuring mission readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Patrick Boyle)

    F-16
    Engines
    Propulsion
    Maintenance
    Air Power
    Air Combat

