A U.S. Air Force Airman assigned to the 35th Maintenance Squadron propulsion flight centralized repair facility installs clamps onto fuel nozzle manifolds on an F-16 Fighting Falcon engine at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Aug. 16, 2024. The propulsion flight is responsible for rebuilding, repairing and performing preventative maintenance on engines, ensuring mission readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Patrick Boyle)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.16.2024 Date Posted: 08.21.2024 19:58 Photo ID: 8603789 VIRIN: 240816-F-EP621-1039 Resolution: 7894x5263 Size: 30.99 MB Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Propulsion flight ensures mission readiness [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Patrick Boyle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.