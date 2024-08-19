Propulsion flight ensures mission readiness

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Gerardo Amador-Melendez, 35th Maintenance Squadron propulsion flight centralized repair facility apprentice, installs a fuel manifold on an F-16 Fighting Falcon engine at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Aug. 16, 2024. The propulsion flight ensures the 35th Fighter Wing’s aircraft are always operational and prepared to meet mission needs. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Patrick Boyle)