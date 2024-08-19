3d Marine Division Commanding General Presents 3d Marine Division NCO of the Quarter Award

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Gen. Christian Wortman, commanding general of 3d Marine Division, left, and 1st Sgt. Tavaris Douglas present the warrant awarding the Noncommissioned Officer of the Quarter for 3d Marine Division at Camp Schwab, Okinawa, Japan, Aug. 16, 2024. NCOs are vital to the routine management of military operations and those in their charge. Wortman is a native of Pennsylvania. Douglas, a native of Louisiana, is a company first sergeant with 3d Reconnaissance Battalion, 3d Marine Division. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Adam Trump)