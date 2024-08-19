Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    3d Marine Division Commanding General Presents 3d Marine Division NCO of the Quarter Award [Image 2 of 6]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    3d Marine Division Commanding General Presents 3d Marine Division NCO of the Quarter Award

    CAMP SCHWAB, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    08.16.2024

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Adam Trump 

    3d Marine Division     

    U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Gen. Christian Wortman, commanding general of 3d Marine Division, congratulates Cpl. Jeremy Hershman after awarding him as the 3d MARDIV Noncommissioned Officer of the Quarter at Camp Schwab, Okinawa, Japan, Aug. 16, 2024. NCOs are vital to the routine management of military operations and those in their charge. Wortman is a native of Pennsylvania. Hershman, a native of Florida, is a reconnaissance Marine with 3d Reconnaissance Battalion, 3d Marine Division. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Adam Trump)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.16.2024
    Date Posted: 08.21.2024 03:44
    Photo ID: 8601533
    VIRIN: 240816-M-KH244-1061
    Resolution: 7048x4363
    Size: 2.04 MB
    Location: CAMP SCHWAB, OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 3d Marine Division Commanding General Presents 3d Marine Division NCO of the Quarter Award [Image 6 of 6], by LCpl Adam Trump, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USMC
    NCO of the quarter
    noncommissioned officer
    3d Recon
    3d Marine Division

