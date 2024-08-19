Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    3d Marine Division Commanding General Recognizes Sgt Brendan Bartholome for NAM [Image 1 of 6]

    CAMP SCHWAB, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    08.16.2024

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Adam Trump 

    3d Marine Division     

    U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Gen. Christian Wortman, commanding general of 3d Marine Division, recognizes Sgt. Brendan Bartholome on earning a Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal at Camp Schwab, Okinawa, Japan, Aug. 16, 2024. Bartholome removed a Marine from a burning car after an accident, saving their life. Wortman is a native of Pennsylvania. Bartholome, a native of Texas, is a small craft mechanic with 3d Reconnaissance Battalion, 3d Marine Division. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Adam Trump)

    This work, 3d Marine Division Commanding General Recognizes Sgt Brendan Bartholome for NAM [Image 6 of 6], by LCpl Adam Trump, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Sgt. Bartholome Awarded NAM for Heroic Actions

    USMC
    noncommissioned officer
    NAM
    3d Recon
    3d Marine Division

