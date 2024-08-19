3d Marine Division Commanding General Recognizes Sgt Brendan Bartholome for NAM

U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Gen. Christian Wortman, commanding general of 3d Marine Division, recognizes Sgt. Brendan Bartholome on earning a Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal at Camp Schwab, Okinawa, Japan, Aug. 16, 2024. Bartholome removed a Marine from a burning car after an accident, saving their life. Wortman is a native of Pennsylvania. Bartholome, a native of Texas, is a small craft mechanic with 3d Reconnaissance Battalion, 3d Marine Division. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Adam Trump)
Sgt. Bartholome Awarded NAM for Heroic Actions
